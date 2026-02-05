BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,862 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.73 and a 200-day moving average of $379.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.47.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

