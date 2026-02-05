Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $31.15. Relx shares last traded at $30.3860, with a volume of 5,603,200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,575,000 after purchasing an additional 252,390 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,390,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Relx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,093,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,227,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,884,000 after buying an additional 96,831 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

