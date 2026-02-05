Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was down 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.3850. Approximately 51,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 135,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBYD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBYD

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $640.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of -1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.