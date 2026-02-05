First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.21. First Pacific shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 24,631 shares.

First Pacific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Get First Pacific alerts:

About First Pacific

(Get Free Report)

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on Asia. Since its establishment in 1981, First Pacific has built a diversified portfolio of investments in consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. The firm’s strategy centres on acquiring substantial minority interests in companies with strong regional positions and working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In the consumer products sector, First Pacific’s principal holding is in Indofood, one of Indonesia’s largest vertically integrated food companies, known for branded noodles, flour, cooking oils and dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.