Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Director Acquires $148,910.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) Director Richard Petrino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.91 per share, with a total value of $148,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,168.12. This represents a 42.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.2%

NTRS stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,479. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $157.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.15%.Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $139.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,593,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,493,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 97,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Northern Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,501,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,971,000 after purchasing an additional 58,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

