ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy producer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,435,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.