Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 280616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Cohu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

