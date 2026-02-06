Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Griffon has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE GFF traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.08. 557,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,990. Griffon has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 181.66%. The business had revenue of $649.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Griffon by 8,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Griffon by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 645.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Griffon by 43.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon’s portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon’s Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

