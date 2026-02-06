ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading Up 27.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) were up 27.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.20 and last traded at GBX 13.20. Approximately 2,080,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 355,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 22 price objective on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 22.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group Stock Up 12.7%

About ZOO Digital Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.48.

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.