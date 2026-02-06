Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Peabody Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.23. 3,744,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,198. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Featured Stories

