CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 5.1% increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $72.86. 5,309,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22. CMS Energy has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

