Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $21.1990. 700,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,612,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Capri from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Capri had a negative return on equity of 430.23% and a negative net margin of 13.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares in the company, valued at $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capri by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 37.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

