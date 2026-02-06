Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.2%
LUV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,250. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.