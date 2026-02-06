Amphenol Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.8%

APH stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.60. 19,594,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,005,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

