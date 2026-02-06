Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.3 million-$910.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.0 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 46.050-46.700 EPS.

MTD traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,383.32. The company had a trading volume of 174,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,791. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,426.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,357.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.41 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,441.67.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the sale, the director owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,402 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 56,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $46,332,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

