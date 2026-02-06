Insider Selling: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells 10,562 Shares of Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $197,298.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 451,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,428,117.12. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 2,007,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,358. nCino Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stephens raised nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

nCino News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting nCino this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook were constructive — nCino beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates, reported year-over-year revenue growth (~9.6%), and set FY2026 and Q4 2026 guidance (FY EPS 0.900–0.910). This underlying operational improvement is a supporting catalyst for the shares. MarketBeat: NCNO coverage

Q4 results and outlook were constructive — nCino beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates, reported year-over-year revenue growth (~9.6%), and set FY2026 and Q4 2026 guidance (FY EPS 0.900–0.910). This underlying operational improvement is a supporting catalyst for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized buyback — nCino’s board approved a $100 million repurchase program (roughly up to ~3.7% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and can provide buy-side support over time. MarketBeat: NCNO buyback

Board-authorized buyback — nCino’s board approved a $100 million repurchase program (roughly up to ~3.7% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and can provide buy-side support over time. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape — consensus remains a moderate buy with a wide spread of ratings and an average price target notably above current levels; this creates both upside narrative and variability in near-term sentiment. MarketBeat: Analyst coverage

Mixed analyst landscape — consensus remains a moderate buy with a wide spread of ratings and an average price target notably above current levels; this creates both upside narrative and variability in near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (≈95% held by institutions), which can amplify moves as funds rebalance; modest liquidity relative to historical trading ranges can exaggerate price moves. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership is high (≈95% held by institutions), which can amplify moves as funds rebalance; modest liquidity relative to historical trading ranges can exaggerate price moves. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — multiple insiders sold large blocks on Feb 3–4 (CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, director Pierre Naude, other officers). The concentrated insider sales (each several thousand shares, director sale ~$453k) are being interpreted by the market as a near-term negative signal and are pressuring the stock. InsiderTrades alert

Significant insider selling — multiple insiders sold large blocks on Feb 3–4 (CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, director Pierre Naude, other officers). The concentrated insider sales (each several thousand shares, director sale ~$453k) are being interpreted by the market as a near-term negative signal and are pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Zacks lowered NCNO from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely reduced buy-side conviction in the short term. Zacks downgrade

Analyst downgrade — Zacks lowered NCNO from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely reduced buy-side conviction in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlights selling pressure — outlets are flagging the insider selling as a catalyst weighing on shares, amplifying the negative market reaction. AktienCheck: Insider selling story

Institutional Trading of nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,924,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,279,000 after buying an additional 201,499 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 61.1% in the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,868 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 585,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in nCino by 475.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,513,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 36.0% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 569,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

Featured Stories

