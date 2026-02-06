LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from LiveRamp’s conference call:

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp beat Q3 expectations with $212M revenue (+9%) , added $11M ARR QoQ , grew total customers by 15 and million‑dollar customers to 140, delivered record non‑GAAP operating margin and $67M free cash flow (used largely for buybacks), and holds ~ $403M cash with no debt.

, added , grew total customers by 15 and million‑dollar customers to 140, delivered record non‑GAAP operating margin and (used largely for buybacks), and holds ~ with no debt. Management says AI is a tailwind —LiveRamp cites four competitive moats (identity, interoperability, data governance, network scale), has signed 20+ AI partners, and expanded its Data Marketplace to license AI models/apps, positioning the platform to capture higher data volume and usage.

—LiveRamp cites four competitive moats (identity, interoperability, data governance, network scale), has signed 20+ AI partners, and expanded its Data Marketplace to license AI models/apps, positioning the platform to capture higher data volume and usage. The company is pivoting to a broader usage‑based pricing model (pilot with brand direct customers successful) and is rolling expanded usage agreements with resellers (highlighted Publicis and Uber), which management expects will help land SMBs and unlock incremental growth.

model (pilot with brand direct customers successful) and is rolling expanded usage agreements with resellers (highlighted Publicis and Uber), which management expects will help land SMBs and unlock incremental growth. FY‑2026 guidance was tightened to $810M–$814M (~9% growth) with Q4 revenue guidance of $203M–$207M; LiveRamp reiterates a roadmap to reach Rule of 40 by FY‑2028 (10%–15% growth and 25%–30% non‑GAAP margin) while continuing buybacks funded by cash flow.

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 926,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Key Headlines Impacting LiveRamp

Positive Sentiment: Q3 FY26 results beat consensus on both EPS and revenue; company reported $0.76 EPS vs. $0.69 expected and $212.2M revenue vs. ~$211.7M consensus, with revenue +9% year‑over‑year and record quarterly operating margin and operating cash flow — evidence of improving profitability and cash generation. LiveRamp Announces Results for Third Quarter FY26

Q3 FY26 results beat consensus on both EPS and revenue; company reported $0.76 EPS vs. $0.69 expected and $212.2M revenue vs. ~$211.7M consensus, with revenue +9% year‑over‑year and record quarterly operating margin and operating cash flow — evidence of improving profitability and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted share repurchases of $119M fiscal YTD, which supports EPS and shareholder returns going forward. View Press Release

Management highlighted share repurchases of $119M fiscal YTD, which supports EPS and shareholder returns going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets framed the quarter as largely in line with expectations (reaffirming the beat was modest and broadly expected), so the market reaction may hinge on guidance and analyst positioning. LiveRamp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Multiple outlets framed the quarter as largely in line with expectations (reaffirming the beat was modest and broadly expected), so the market reaction may hinge on guidance and analyst positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Pre- and post‑earnings coverage noted the results “test profit targets” and kept attention on forward guidance as the main catalytic factor. Liveramp in the spotlight: earnings test profit targets

Pre- and post‑earnings coverage noted the results “test profit targets” and kept attention on forward guidance as the main catalytic factor. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY26 revenue guidance at $810M–$814M (street ~$815.7M) and Q4 FY26 revenue at $203M–$207M (street ~$206M) — slightly below or only marginally in line with consensus, which pressured the stock because margin for upside is limited. (Guidance published with the quarter release.)

Management set FY26 revenue guidance at $810M–$814M (street ~$815.7M) and Q4 FY26 revenue at $203M–$207M (street ~$206M) — slightly below or only marginally in line with consensus, which pressured the stock because margin for upside is limited. (Guidance published with the quarter release.) Negative Sentiment: Analysts reacted: Benchmark and other shops lowered expectations and at least one downgrade pushed RAMP to a new 1‑year low, amplifying selling pressure and volume. Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for LiveRamp LiveRamp Reaches New 1-Year Low

Analysts reacted: Benchmark and other shops lowered expectations and at least one downgrade pushed RAMP to a new 1‑year low, amplifying selling pressure and volume. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and trading: the stock is at/near its one‑year low, below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, and trading with elevated volume — a setup that can accelerate downside on negative headlines. (Market data context.)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting LiveRamp this week:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cross Research set a $53.00 price objective on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

View Our Latest Report on RAMP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $212,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.