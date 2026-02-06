St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 188,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 118,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39.

About St. Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.

