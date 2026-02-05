Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.59.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.96. 52,192,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,748,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.32 and its 200-day moving average is $268.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

