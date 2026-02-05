Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Neil Hunt Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Neil Hunt sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,807.36. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ROKU opened at $92.13 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -460.63 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Featured Articles

