KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 18,929 shares.The stock last traded at $70.07 and had previously closed at $71.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lowered KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KBC Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

Featured Stories

