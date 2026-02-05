ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 4.23%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from ArcelorMittal’s conference call:

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal reported strong 2025 results with EBITDA of $6.5bn ($121/ton) , $1.9bn of investable cash flow, a proposed base dividend of $0.60 per share and aggressive buybacks that cut shares outstanding ~38% over five years.

ArcelorMittal reported strong 2025 results with , $1.9bn of investable cash flow, a proposed base dividend of $0.60 per share and aggressive buybacks that cut shares outstanding ~38% over five years. New European trade measures (CBAM and a tariff‑rate quota) materially improve market structure, and the company says it can quickly bring idle European capacity online (e.g., Sestao, Gijón EAF, spare BF capacity) to meet demand.

New European trade measures (CBAM and a tariff‑rate quota) materially improve market structure, and the company says it can quickly bring idle European capacity online (e.g., Sestao, Gijón EAF, spare BF capacity) to meet demand. Management expects strategic projects and energy‑transition investments to drive future growth—projects added ~$0.7bn EBITDA in 2025 and management targets an additional ~$1.6bn of near‑term EBITDA while keeping CapEx guidance at $4.5–$5bn.

Management expects strategic projects and energy‑transition investments to drive future growth—projects added ~$0.7bn EBITDA in 2025 and management targets an additional ~$1.6bn of near‑term EBITDA while keeping CapEx guidance at $4.5–$5bn. Management warned of rising raw‑material and CO2 costs in Europe and a pricing lag (full benefit expected more in Q2), so near‑term margin timing is uncertain despite the supportive policy backdrop.

Management warned of rising raw‑material and CO2 costs in Europe and a pricing lag (full benefit expected more in Q2), so near‑term margin timing is uncertain despite the supportive policy backdrop. Ilva faces a legal dispute noted in the press release; ArcelorMittal has taken no provision and expects the matter could take years to resolve, creating potential downside uncertainty.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. 1,412,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

More ArcelorMittal News

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcelorMittal this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Santander raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.