ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 4.23%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from ArcelorMittal’s conference call:
- ArcelorMittal reported strong 2025 results with EBITDA of $6.5bn ($121/ton), $1.9bn of investable cash flow, a proposed base dividend of $0.60 per share and aggressive buybacks that cut shares outstanding ~38% over five years.
- New European trade measures (CBAM and a tariff‑rate quota) materially improve market structure, and the company says it can quickly bring idle European capacity online (e.g., Sestao, Gijón EAF, spare BF capacity) to meet demand.
- Management expects strategic projects and energy‑transition investments to drive future growth—projects added ~$0.7bn EBITDA in 2025 and management targets an additional ~$1.6bn of near‑term EBITDA while keeping CapEx guidance at $4.5–$5bn.
- Management warned of rising raw‑material and CO2 costs in Europe and a pricing lag (full benefit expected more in Q2), so near‑term margin timing is uncertain despite the supportive policy backdrop.
- Ilva faces a legal dispute noted in the press release; ArcelorMittal has taken no provision and expects the matter could take years to resolve, creating potential downside uncertainty.
ArcelorMittal Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. 1,412,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $58.16.
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
More ArcelorMittal News
Here are the key news stories impacting ArcelorMittal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — ArcelorMittal reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.75 expected and revenue up ~1.7% YoY; management released slides and a conference call that reinforced the beat and showed improved margins. ArcelorMittal posts quarterly earnings (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Core profitability supported by record iron‑ore shipments — Q4 EBITDA topped estimates as higher iron‑ore volumes offset weakness in some steel markets, helping near‑term cash flow. ArcelorMittal beats Q4 EBITDA estimates (Investing.com)
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑term resource play — MT signed a Liberia pact securing iron‑ore rights through 2050 and committed $3.5B (including a $1.8B expansion) to lift output and upgrade rail/port links, strengthening raw‑material security and margin potential over decades. ArcelorMittal signs Liberia pact (Zacks)
- Positive Sentiment: Policy tailwinds — EU trade protections and anti‑dumping measures are improving pricing and demand dynamics in Europe, which management says could help arrest last year’s earnings decline. EU trade protections may boost ArcelorMittal (WSJ)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improving — At least one published note raised MT’s price target (~+13.7%), reflecting the better earnings and outlook. Price target raised (MSN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Regional restructuring — ArcelorMittal South Africa narrowed losses after shutting long‑steel operations; this reduces cash drag but signals ongoing regional weakness that management is addressing. South Africa operations update (MSN)
- Negative Sentiment: Full‑year pressures — Despite the quarter’s beats, ArcelorMittal noted a slip in full‑year earnings vs. 2024, underscoring that recovery is uneven and dependent on sustained demand and policy support. Profit beats but full‑year pressures remain (Invezz)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Santander raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.98.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.
ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArcelorMittal
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.