BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.91 and last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 74129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.61.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.35.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th.

About BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight Canadian REITs index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

