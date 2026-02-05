SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $715.34 thousand and approximately $2.67 thousand worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00595183 USD and is down -16.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.