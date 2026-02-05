e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 4,378,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,219. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

e.l.f. Beauty News Summary

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 105,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,572 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 436,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

See Also

