Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $493.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.60 million. Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 42.67% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Forward Air by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

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Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

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