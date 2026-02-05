Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $81.32 and last traded at $82.0080, with a volume of 3978084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Specifically, Director Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $32,696,821.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,502.20. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 1.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $342.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

