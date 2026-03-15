ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,823. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,312 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $552,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 185,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,496.50. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,482 shares of company stock worth $2,248,424 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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