Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

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Zumiez Trading Down 8.6%

Zumiez stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Zumiez had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $294,661.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,850.02. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,319 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $207,932.79. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,480.71. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,537 shares of company stock worth $762,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

More Zumiez News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zumiez this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zumiez reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: revenue and EPS beat, North American comps rose and gross margin improved ~200 bps, driven by holiday strength and margin expansion. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Zumiez reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: revenue and EPS beat, North American comps rose and gross margin improved ~200 bps, driven by holiday strength and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The company set Q1 FY2026 guidance well above street estimates (EPS $0.77–$0.87 and higher revenue range), which is a material beat versus consensus and signals positive near-term operating leverage. MarketBeat: Q4 Release & Guidance

The company set Q1 FY2026 guidance well above street estimates (EPS $0.77–$0.87 and higher revenue range), which is a material beat versus consensus and signals positive near-term operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $40 million share repurchase program (up to ~10% of shares), which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals management confidence in intrinsic value. TipRanks: Share Repurchase

Board authorized a $40 million share repurchase program (up to ~10% of shares), which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals management confidence in intrinsic value. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary highlights the company’s margin expansion and long-term opportunity; some investors view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Seeking Alpha: Pullback Opportunity

Analyst and market commentary highlights the company’s margin expansion and long-term opportunity; some investors view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and detail disclosures are available for deeper read — useful for investors evaluating margin drivers and inventory/merchandising cadence. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and detail disclosures are available for deeper read — useful for investors evaluating margin drivers and inventory/merchandising cadence. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Zumiez from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely pressured sentiment and triggered selling from some momentum-driven holders. Zacks: Downgrade

Zacks downgraded Zumiez from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely pressured sentiment and triggered selling from some momentum-driven holders. Negative Sentiment: Wider market weakness (futures down on geopolitical concerns) amplified selling pressure across retail/consumer stocks, including Zumiez. Benzinga: Market Headwinds

Wider market weakness (futures down on geopolitical concerns) amplified selling pressure across retail/consumer stocks, including Zumiez. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines framed the print as mixed (revenue beat but investor reaction negative), suggesting profit-taking, valuation concerns (ZUMZ still trades at a high P/E) and analyst estimates for full-year may keep volatility elevated. Yahoo Finance: Why Shares Are Sliding

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

Further Reading

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