Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.6 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Zacks Research cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

ENS stock traded down $25.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $194.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $1,015,084.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,570.98. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPS beat consensus and margin improvement: EnerSys reported GAAP EPS of $2.77 vs. consensus ~$2.73 and highlighted meaningful margin expansion driven by favorable product mix, pricing and FX benefits — evidence of underlying pricing power.

Dividend maintained: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 (payable Mar 27, record Mar 13), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow.

EPS guidance in line with consensus: EnerSys provided Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.95–$3.05, which is roughly in line with Street expectations, reducing downside risk to near‑term earnings.

Full results and presentation available: Management posted the press release, slide deck and hosted a conference call — useful for details on end-market trends and working capital that could influence near‑term revisions.

Industry/analyst writeups highlighting market positioning: Several pieces reviewed EnerSys' place in industrials and thematic interest in energy storage — these may support medium‑term interest but aren't immediate catalysts.

Revenue missed estimates and volumes weakened: Reported revenue was $919.1M vs. ~$932M expected; management cited weaker volumes despite pricing/FX offsets — investors punished the top‑line miss.

YoY earnings decline and revenue guidance short of consensus: EPS declined from prior year ($3.12 → $2.77) and revenue guidance range ($960M–$1.0B) sits below the ~$981.6M consensus, raising concerns about demand momentum.

Immediate market reaction: News outlets reported a sharp intraday drop after results (high volume trading), indicating investor disappointment concentrated on the revenue miss and growth outlook rather than the modest EPS beat.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enersys by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enersys by 30.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 151,589 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enersys by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 370,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 132,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 106,999 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys during the third quarter worth about $11,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

