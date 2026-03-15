Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 price target on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.41.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $124.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $4,173,945.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,060,905.68. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 214,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,854,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 558.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,911,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

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Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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