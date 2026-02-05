CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTO. Zacks Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 394,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 163.5% in the second quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 105,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 642,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

