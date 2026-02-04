WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $9.91 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. The trade was a 15.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of SPSC opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.56. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $183.48.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

