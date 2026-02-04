AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $375.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.0588.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total transaction of $377,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,258,997.62. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,503. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,089,000 after acquiring an additional 433,830 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 24,798.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 315,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $75,690,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 262,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $285.41 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.23.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

