Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 825.50 and last traded at GBX 822.69, with a volume of 851241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 821.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,101 to GBX 1,115 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 988.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 778.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 733.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 5,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 per share, for a total transaction of £37,900. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth. Our distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers, and our responsibilities span product planning and pricing, import and logistics, brand and marketing to operating digital sales, managing physical sales and aftermarket service channels.

