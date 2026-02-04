Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Synopsys by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 16,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Down 8.5%

Synopsys stock opened at $419.14 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.03.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

