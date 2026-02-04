Short Interest in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Rises By 28.7%

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,821 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 166.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 244,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RVNU stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This is a boost from Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity. RVNU was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

