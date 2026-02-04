Savant Capital LLC Purchases 4,509 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $616.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.69. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that a small number of large tech names dominate returns may reinforce QQQ’s role as a concentrated, efficient way to own top tech winners — supportive for long-term inflows. A Surprising ETF That’s Home to Some of the Best Tech Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish market commentary arguing that the market rally has more room to run can underpin risk‑on flows into major index ETFs such as QQQ. The Party Is Just Getting Started At 7000 Points
- Neutral Sentiment: Short, ETF‑specific updates show QQQ trading down in pre‑market action — a near‑term datapoint rather than a structural change; useful for traders assessing intraday momentum. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-2-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Note for investors: a press release for Questcorp Mining uses the ticker “QQQ” on Canadian exchanges — this is a different security and can create ticker‑related noise in news feeds; not related to Invesco QQQ. Questcorp Mining Engages Contractor for Commencement of North Island Copper IP Survey
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warning that market valuations look stretched and that bubble dynamics could reverse implies heightened downside risk for growth/tech — a key headwind for QQQ. When Bubbles Pop Now Compared To Past Eras
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary on monetary‑policy risks (Warsh nomination and related policy debates) raises uncertainty around rate expectations and the dollar — higher rates or policy missteps typically pressure long‑duration tech names in QQQ. New Captain, Same Sinking Ship: Why Warsh Can’t Stop Dollar Debasement
- Negative Sentiment: Broader lists of macro threats to the U.S. market (recession, geopolitics, rate shocks) increase caution among investors and can drive defensive flows away from concentrated growth ETFs like QQQ. Warnings: 7 Threats To The US Stock Market And Economy
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
