ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 104755051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.
About ProShares Bitcoin ETF
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
