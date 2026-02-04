Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,558 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 28,092 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 500,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,904,000. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York lifted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York now owns 4,238,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 821,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 156.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 703,694 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 162.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,499,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,716,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

EAGL opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $33.88.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.1784 dividend. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.