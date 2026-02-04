Payne Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 37,418 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Payne Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 3.0% of Payne Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 248,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,726,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,053,000 after acquiring an additional 308,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $89.16.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

