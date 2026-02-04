Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 5,671 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 157.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This represents a 34.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $9,970,735. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

CB opened at $313.31 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $263.14 and a fifty-two week high of $316.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.41 and its 200 day moving average is $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.