Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE: CAAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2026 – Corporacion America Airports had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.10 to $28.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Corporacion America Airports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/21/2026 – Corporacion America Airports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Corporacion America Airports had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Corporacion America Airports had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Corporacion America Airports had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Corporacion America Airports had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Corporacion America Airports had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Corporacion America Airports was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company’s core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

