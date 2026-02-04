J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $634.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $848.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.62 and a 200-day moving average of $613.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

