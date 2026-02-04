iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2,310.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,011 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

