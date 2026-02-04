Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Natural Health Trends has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 536,392.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 413,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 413,022 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a U.S.-based holding company that develops, markets and distributes a range of plant-based health supplements, nutritional products and personal care items. The company’s product portfolio spans weight management, skin care, men’s health, nutritional supplements and wellness solutions designed to support overall health and beauty. Natural Health Trends focuses on delivering scientifically formulated products through modern e-commerce channels and direct selling platforms.

Through its principal subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China—including Shanghai NHTC Health Products Co, Ltd.

