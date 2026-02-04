Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.7%

DOC opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,440.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 82.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $7,411,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

