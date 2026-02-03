Wolfspeed (WOLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.7350) per share and revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,106. The stock has a market cap of $440.63 million and a PE ratio of -27.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 248.6% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

Featured Stories

