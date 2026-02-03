Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Boise April Miller Sells 20,000 Shares

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intel Stock Up 0.9%

INTC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. 121,747,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,039,344. The stock has a market cap of $246.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Positive Sentiment: SoftBank (Saimemory) and Intel announced a partnership to develop next‑generation memory technology aimed at AI and HPC datacenters; prototypes are planned for 2028 with commercialization targeted around 2029 — a long‑term catalyst for Intel’s AI stack and memory supply competitiveness. Read More.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

