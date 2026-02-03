Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TYRA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,823,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,585,625. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,492 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 45.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,199 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 94.5% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 810,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 393,657 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 266.8% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 696,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 506,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

